GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A man hurt in a shooting at Groton-New London Airport earlier this week has died, according to state police.
Troopers identified the victim as 43-year-old Keith Bayer.
Bayer was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.
State police said they began investigating the shooting on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place around 12:45 p.m. at the maintenance department on the grounds of Groton-New London Airport.
Troopers were involved because the case occurred on state property.
At the time, state police said Bayer was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear if it was the same person who fired the weapon.
However, troopers confirmed that there was no criminal aspect to the case.
Police sources said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The Connecticut Airport Authority did confirm an incident at the Groton-New London Airport, and said the investigation was ongoing.
