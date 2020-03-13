MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- For the first time in its 117 year history, the Connecticut State Police will be modifying its training program due to COVID-19.
State police will be enrolling a class of new troopers who will begin their studies remotely.
The agency said the 118 recruits will meet in smaller groups, separately, starting March 16.
Recruits typically start their training at the academy in Meriden, and live there for 26 weeks.
This comes at a time when state police are currently working to hire dozens of future troopers.
