Nicolas Navedo (DOB: 02/14/1973) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Assault Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Held on $20,000 cash/surety bond and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Jasmine Bernardi (DOB: 09/12/1981) of Preston: Arrested by warrant for Issuing a Bad Check and 8 counts of third-degree larceny. Held on $45,000 and $5,000 cash/surety bonds and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Michael Malone (DOB: 05/28/1981) of Brooklyn: Arrested by warrant for Larceny First Degree and Issuing a Bad Check. Held on $30,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Brandon Riendeau (DOB: 03/01/96) of Danielson: Arrested by warrant for Operating under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs, Operating MV Minimum Insurance and Operating an Unregistered MV. Released on a $500.00 non surety bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Charlie Clavell (DOB: 05/26/1970) of Brooklyn: Arrested during a traffic stop for Operating Under Suspension. Released on $500.00 non/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Seventeen arrest warrants were issued to 14 people by state police as part of a warrant roundup in eastern Connecticut.
1 of 15
Seventeen arrest warrants were issued to 14 people by state police as part of a warrant roundup in eastern Connecticut. Here are most of their mug shots.
MGN / Pixabay
Nicolas Navedo (DOB: 02/14/1973) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Assault Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Held on $20,000 cash/surety bond and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Jasmine Bernardi (DOB: 09/12/1981) of Preston: Arrested by warrant for Issuing a Bad Check and 8 counts of third-degree larceny. Held on $45,000 and $5,000 cash/surety bonds and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Javier Ortiz (DOB: 08/11/1981) of Southbridge, MA: Arrested by warrant for Violation of a Protective Order. Held on $30,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Michael Malone (DOB: 05/28/1981) of Brooklyn: Arrested by warrant for Larceny First Degree and Issuing a Bad Check. Held on $30,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Barry Robbins (DOB: 08/23/1967) of Plainfield: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $120,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Donald Leighton (DOB: 09/18/1968) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $10,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Thallian Hughes (DOB: 08/06/1988) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $10,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Miranda Pipkin (DOB: 01/07/1992) of Danielson: Arrested by warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. Released on $1,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Brannon Gooslin (DOB: 02/08/1985) of Sterling: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $20,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Brian Zeoli (DOB: 10/26/76) Homeless: Arrested by warrant for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. Released on $2500 non surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/30/2019.
Brandon Riendeau (DOB: 03/01/96) of Danielson: Arrested by warrant for Operating under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs, Operating MV Minimum Insurance and Operating an Unregistered MV. Released on a $500.00 non surety bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Jonathan Girard (DOB: 12/08/81) of Brooklyn: Arrested by warrant for Disorderly Conduct. Held on a $10,000 dollar cash/ Surety bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/19.
Charlie Clavell (DOB: 05/26/1970) of Brooklyn: Arrested during a traffic stop for Operating Under Suspension. Released on $500.00 non/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
For more stories, watch Channel 3 Eyewitness News or head to WFSB.com.
Nicolas Navedo (DOB: 02/14/1973) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Assault Second Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Held on $20,000 cash/surety bond and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Jasmine Bernardi (DOB: 09/12/1981) of Preston: Arrested by warrant for Issuing a Bad Check and 8 counts of third-degree larceny. Held on $45,000 and $5,000 cash/surety bonds and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on 10/21/2019.
Javier Ortiz (DOB: 08/11/1981) of Southbridge, MA: Arrested by warrant for Violation of a Protective Order. Held on $30,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Michael Malone (DOB: 05/28/1981) of Brooklyn: Arrested by warrant for Larceny First Degree and Issuing a Bad Check. Held on $30,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Barry Robbins (DOB: 08/23/1967) of Plainfield: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $120,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Donald Leighton (DOB: 09/18/1968) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $10,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Thallian Hughes (DOB: 08/06/1988) of Putnam: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $10,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Miranda Pipkin (DOB: 01/07/1992) of Danielson: Arrested twice by warrant for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree. Released on $1,000 cash/surety bonds and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Brannon Gooslin (DOB: 02/08/1985) of Sterling: Arrested by warrant for Violation of Probation. Held on $20,000 cash/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/2019.
Brian Zeoli (DOB: 10/26/76) Homeless: Arrested by warrant for Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. Released on $2500 non surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/30/2019.
Brandon Riendeau (DOB: 03/01/96) of Danielson: Arrested by warrant for Operating under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs, Operating MV Minimum Insurance and Operating an Unregistered MV. Released on a $500.00 non surety bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
Jonathan Girard (DOB: 12/08/81) of Brooklyn: Arrested by warrant for Disorderly Conduct. Held on a $10,000 dollar cash/ Surety bond and is to appear in Danielson Superior Court on 10/22/19.
Parker, Brittany (DOB: 11/21/94) of Brooklyn: Arrested during a traffic stop for Misuse of Plates, Operating an Unregistered M/V and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance. Parker will appear at Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/19.
Charlie Clavell (DOB: 05/26/1970) of Brooklyn: Arrested during a traffic stop for Operating Under Suspension. Released on $500.00 non/surety bond and will appear in Danielson Superior Court on 11/06/2019.
State police said they are committed to combating drug activity in the state's Quiet Corner.
Anyone in the area looking to report the illegal sale of drugs is asked to call state police at 860-779-4950.
Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.