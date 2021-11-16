Prospect bank fraud suspect

State police were looking to identify a bank fraud suspect who tried to cash a fake check at an Ion Bank in Prospect on Nov. 15.

 State police

PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a bank fraud suspect.

State police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a woman.

They said she was at an Ion Bank on Waterbury Road in Prospect on Monday a little after 4:30 p.m.

The bank's manager reported that the woman tried to cash a fraudulent check at the drive-up banking window.

The woman drove off while bank employees tried to verify her identity.

Troopers described her vehicle as a Subaru Forester; however, its registration plate was determined to be a misuse.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.