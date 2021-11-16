PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a bank fraud suspect.
State police on Tuesday released a surveillance photo of a woman.
They said she was at an Ion Bank on Waterbury Road in Prospect on Monday a little after 4:30 p.m.
The bank's manager reported that the woman tried to cash a fraudulent check at the drive-up banking window.
The woman drove off while bank employees tried to verify her identity.
Troopers described her vehicle as a Subaru Forester; however, its registration plate was determined to be a misuse.
