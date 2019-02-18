MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - The snow stopped in Marlborough, but the conditions were still slick enough to cause a crash.
According to state police, a driver slid over a guardrail on Hebron Road, also known as Route 66, Monday morning.
It happened close to the Hebron-Marlborough line.
There's no word on injuries.
The Hebron Resident Trooper's Office posted a couple of photos to its Facebook page.
It sought to warn drivers to use extreme caution because the roads remain slippery.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic page here.
