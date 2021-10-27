MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - State police in Montville posted dramatic photos of a tree limb through someone's windshield.
Troopers posted the photos to their Facebook page just after 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
They said the location was Interstate 395 in Uncasville. It happened shortly after 7:15 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
They did not release any other details about what happened.
"Troop E troopers and numerous personnel from the Connecticut Department of Transportation work to clear highways from the debris brought from the storm," they wrote in the post. "Remember to slow down, increase following distance, and ditch the distractions!"
New London County was one of the areas of the state still under a wind advisory on Wednesday afternoon.
