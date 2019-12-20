HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State Police are planning for their annual holiday weekend highway enforcement.
In preparation for the upcoming holidays, troopers are asking all drivers to plan ahead before heading to a party or going out shopping.
Thousands are expected to hit the roads over the holiday weekend, with most people traveling between December 20 and January 1.
State Police released some tips for folks heading out.
- Drive the speed limit.
- Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
- Ensure that all passengers are wearing seatbelts.
- Signal when turning, changing lanes or taking an exit.
- Refrain from texting or using your phone.
- Never consume alcoholic beverages or drugs, including those legally prescribed, before you get behind the wheel.
- Immediately reduce speed to a reasonable level below the posted speed limit or move over one lane (whenever safe to do so) whenever law enforcement, fire trucks, ambulances or tow trucks are occupying a lane. Please give them room to do their job efficiently and safely.
“Weather conditions can change at any time during the winter. We ask you to please heed any weather precautions prior to leaving for your destination. The safety of yourself, your family and others on the road should remain your top priority,” noted Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police.
State Police will have DUI checkpoints starting Friday night and continuing through January 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.