(WFSB) – Connecticut State Police are preparing for Memorial Day enforcement this coming weekend.
As the state emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, police are expecting a greater number of cars back on the roads and highways this coming weekend.
State Troopers will be patrolling state roads and highways during the three-day weekend and will be conducting DUI patrols from May 27 through May 31.
State police are reminding drivers to buckle up, obey speed limits, don’t follow too close, remove distractions while driving, stay off your cellphone and never drink and drive.
“We ask that all drivers be our partners in safety. As the state lifts pandemic restrictions, the potential for more traffic issues increases,” said State Police Colonel Stavros Mellekas. “Lawful driving by all motorists is the key to avoiding tragedies on Connecticut’s highways. Operators are urged to follow state laws in order to maintain non-hazardous situations for drivers, passengers and first responders.”
Last year during Memorial Day weekend, state police at 7,963 calls for service, 983 speeding violations, 39 seatbelt violations, 33 DUI arrests, and 175 accidents.
State police are also asking drivers who plan to drink to designate a driver.
