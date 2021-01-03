MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Authorities rescued a man that was attempting to evade police custody Sunday afternoon.
State Police say, initially, troopers responded to the vicinity of Main Street in Durham around 12:15 p.m. after receiving a report of an active disturbance.
A party that was involved in the incident, identified as 29-year-old Stephan Santoro, fled the area as troopers arrived at the scene.
State Police immediately went after Santoro, but ultimately decided to terminate their pursuit to ensure the safety of the public.
Santoro was located later that day near the Portland Bridge, resulting in another pursuit with state authorities.
The pursuit spilled over into Middlebury, where State Police eventually began pursuing Santoro on foot in the area of Powder Hill Road.
In an effort to elude capture, Santoro jumped into a nearby body of water, but had to be rescued by State Police.
Once he was pulled ashore, officials found that he was unconscious, but still still breathing.
Troopers were able to perform life saving measures before he was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
It is unclear if Santoro will face any charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.