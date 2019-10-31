SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, Connecticut State Police released body camera footage from some of the officers who responded to a crash involving a cruiser in Southbury.
State police say Sgt. John McDonald ran a stop sign on Airport Road in Southbury on Sept. 25. He then t-boned a car carrying two people.
In body cam video released on Thursday, Sgt. Shawn Prusinowski explained what happened to a supervisor, saying “They’re coming this way, he didn’t stop at the stop sign, t-boned them, pushed them into the woods.”
McDonald and the other driver, Lisa Conroy, were both transported to the hospital with injuries. She’s now suing state police.
McDonald was at a retirement party at Black Hog Brewery prior to the crash. Now, there are questions about whether he violated state policy by consuming alcohol prior to driving a state-owned car.
Police were not able to talk to McDonald at the scene, because he complained of an injury.
State police say he later declined treatment at the hospital and left without any sobriety test.
Prusinowski muted his microphone for stretches of the video, including while talking with supervisors and other officers.
On Friday, state police say criminal and internal affairs investigation remain ongoing.
“There’s a lot of evidence from the accident itself and then criminal investigation has a lot of evidence, we have a lot of interviews, warrants to serve,” said State Police Trooper Tyler Weerden.
State police also say the investigations have been transferred out of the Western Division, where McDonald worked, and will be handled by prosecutors in the Middlesex Judicial Districts, to avoid any conflicts of interest.
