HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An East Hartford woman was charged with OUI after crashing into a State Police cruiser over the weekend.
The collision happened around 1:30 Sunday morning when a Toyota sedan was traveling the wrong way on the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 33 in Hartford.
State Police K9 Igor was inside the cruiser along with Trooper First Class Connolly.
The trooper was taken to Hartford Hospital for evaluation and later released.
State Police say K9 Igor was not injured in the crash.
The driver of the sedan, identified as 31-year-old Latifah Roldan of East Hartford, failed a field sobriety and was subsequently arrested and charged with OUI, as well as driving the wrong way on a divided highway and second degree reckless endangerment.
On Monday, state police released dash cam video of the incident.
Roldan was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Hartford Superior Court in late June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.