MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police released their final statistics from their Labor Day holiday weekend law enforcement efforts.
Troopers said they had 7,000 calls for service.
They helped 295 drivers and responded to 424 crashes, one of which was deadly.
They said they also made 46 driving under the influence arrests.
Troopers issued 683 citations for speeding, 43 citations for seatbelt violations and 37 citations for distracted driving.
They also said they issued 2,208 hazardous driving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, not moving over and other reasons.
State police said the enforcement period was from midnight on Friday to Tuesday morning.
