MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police released their final tally of Fourth of July road statistics on Monday.
Troopers said they responded to a total of 7,184 calls for service between 7 p.m. on July 3 and 11:59 p.m. on July 7.
They also responded to a total of 1,859 violations.
Of those, 652 were for speeding, 75 were for seatbelts and 50 were for driving under the influence. The rest were for unsafe lane changes, following too close, cell phone usage, texting and other infractions.
Troopers said they investigated 248 crashes, 51 of which involved injuries. Zero deaths were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.