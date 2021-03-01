ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut State Police have completed their investigation into the fire at Hole in a Wall Gang Camp in Ashford.
Several buildings at the camp were destroyed by a fire on February 12.
State police said due to the damage caused by the fire, the exact origin of the fire could not be identified.
Investigators believe that the fire started in one area, however, quickly spread through the buildings on the camp’s Main Street area.
Officials were not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire.
While the cause of the fire is undetermined, police believe there is no indication the fire was intentionally set or has any criminal aspect.
Since 1988, the Hole in the Wall Gang camp has been helping hundreds of thousands of children with serious illnesses.
The camp was founded by legendary actor Paul Newman, and even after his death, it helped 20,000 children and families annually.
