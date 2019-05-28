MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police released their final tally of crashes and infractions from the Memorial Day weekend.
They said they responded to 341 crashes, 52 of which involved injuries.
Only one was deadly.
Troopers said their increased enforcement period was from midnight on Friday through just before midnight on Monday.
They focused on drunk driving, aggressive driving, distracted driving and speeding.
Here are the statistics they released:
- Calls for service: 7,540
- Speeding: 607
- Seatbelt: 448
- DUI: 20
- Total violations (unsafe lane change, close following, cell phone, texting, speeding, seatbelt, etc) 2,242
Those numbers are down from the same period last year.
Here are the 2018 statistics:
- Speeding: 909
- Seatbelt: 396
- DUI: 38
- Total violations: 2,708
