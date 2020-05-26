MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police released their traffic enforcement statistics from Memorial Day weekend.
From the start of their enforcement period, the evening of May 21, through 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, state police said they had about 7,963 calls for service, with 230 drivers needing help. Troopers responded to roughly 175 accidents, one of which happened in Brooklyn and was serious in nature.
Troopers arrested 33 people for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Nine of those arrests stemmed from motor vehicle collisions.
They issued 983 citations for speeding and 39 citations for seat belts.
Also issued were 2,017 hazardous moving violations, which included unsafe lane changes, following too closely, failing to move over and other violations.
State police said the numbers were actually up from the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.
Then, there were 7,540 calls for service, 607 speeding citations and 448 seat belt violations.
However, moving violations totaled 2,242.
One person died as a result of a crash.
