GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 395 south in Griswold reopened on Friday morning after a deadly crash shut it down overnight.
State police identified the victim as 64-year-old Kevin Michael Scott of Pepperell, MA.
Troopers said Scott lost control of his tractor trailer for unknown reasons around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He swerved left to right and drove through a metal bean guard rail along the right shoulder. The vehicle went down a steep embankment and slammed into a tree.
Scott was pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes on I-395 south were closed between Exits 28 and 24.
Officials expected the roadway to be closed until about 5:30 Friday morning. However, the scene didn't clear until closer to 7:30 a.m.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.
