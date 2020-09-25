MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Detectives have identified a "vehicle of interest" in a double murder that happened in a commuter lot in Manchester.
Police said they're looking for a 2016 black Dodge Ram 1500, which may have been occupied by at least three people.
On Aug. 2, 24-year-old Gregory Scott and 20-year-old Jennifer Hicks were shot at the Buckland Street public commuter lot. They later succumbed to their injuries.
Police determined that between 100 and 200 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.
RELATED: Two dead after morning shooting in Manchester
Police believe the suspects live in Springfield, MA or the surrounding area.
On Friday, state police released photos of the actual truck believe to be involved in the shooting. The truck was parked at a Pride gas station near MGM Casino in Springfield.
State police said the registered owner of the car is not the suspect, so they have removed the license plate in the pictures to protect the owner.
****MANCHESTER DOUBLE HOMICIDE UPDATE**** Thank you to everyone that provided information regarding the Manchester...Posted by Connecticut State Police on Friday, September 25, 2020
Anyone who saw the occupants of the truck overnight on August 1 to August 2 in the Springfield and/or Manchester area is asked to call Manchester police at 860-209-1301.
All tips will remain confidential.
(1) comment
So, it is wanted but no license plate number is given? Are we supposed to call on every dark colored ram truck we see?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.