MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - State officials sought help from the public following an abduction and robbery in Marlborough.

Men sought after woman's abduction from Marlborough grocery store parking lot Investigators are looking for two men who are accused of abducting a woman on Saturday.

State police said a 64-year-old woman was assaulted on Saturday in the parking lot of the Big Y World Class Market in town.

They released images, including one of a suspect and another of the car the suspects had been driving.

Troopers said the suspects showed a handgun, stole the victim’s car and robbed her.

The suspects ended up driving to Berlin where they set her car on fire and then took off in a different car.

State police said the 64-year-old victim was loading groceries into her car at the time when she was approached by two young men who wore masks.

They two men demanded money from the victim, then threw her into the back seat of her own car.

Troopers said the men showed the handgun, placed a bag over her head and assaulted her by hitting her in the face with an object several times.

“It is a scary thing,” said Bridgete Varnum, Hebron. “Like as women, we’re more vulnerable, so you just have to be more careful, I guess. Be more aware of what’s going on around you.”

The two men then drove to the DND Food Mart in East Hartford where one of the suspects withdrew cash from the victim’s ATM card, troopers said.

State police said the two suspects then drove to Berlin where they threw the victim out of her car and lit the vehicle on fire on fire behind a building.

The suspects left in what’s believed to be a 1999 to 2003 Acura.

At last check, the victim was in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone with any tips should contact state police.