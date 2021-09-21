ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Two people were hospitalized following a stabbing Monday night at a gas station in Essex, according to sources.
Overnight, state police released surveillance photos of the man believed to be responsible.
They said the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday at the Sunoco gas station on Route 154.
Troopers said that an altercation occurred and turned physical.
Channel 3 learned that the two people who were hurt went to Main Street.
The town first selectman, Norman Needleman, said he originally got a call that there was a car accident on Main Street.
Witnesses told Channel 3 that they saw a car crash into a parked car on Main Street and then attempt to drive the wrong way down the street.
They said a man was injured in that car and asked for help from people nearby.
“The guy got pulled out of the car, he got put right there, and he was bleeding from his face and abdomen, and he was yelling and super disoriented, and they got him out of the car and the guy was trying to go up the one way," explained Marissa Nardon of Killingworth.
Both of the injured occupants were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not known.
#BreakingOvernight: @CT_STATE_POLICE have released surveillance photos of the suspect and car wanted in connection with a double stabbing in #Essex. It happened at the Bestway Sunoco on Saybrook Road last night. Vehicle is an Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Updates on @WFSBnews this AM. pic.twitter.com/2AlenIUyYv— Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) September 21, 2021
Investigators said they are looking for a man last seen wearing a blue shirt and white shorts who may be driving a dark-colored, newer model Alfa Romeo Stelvio.
State police believe there is no current threat to the public.
