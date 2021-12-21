OXFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released a photo of a vehicle that was involved in a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the Town of Oxford.
The resident trooper's office said that the thefts happened on Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the industrial area of town.
Whoever was in a dark-colored SUV was able to cut a few off before leaving the area, state police said.
"As a reminder, if you observe what you believe is criminal or suspicious behavior, please call 911 and not the routine office number," the Oxford resident trooper's office said. "This will get police response much quicker."
