MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police paid extra attention to the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

State police said that starting on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at midnight and running through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, they had additional troopers patrolling the roads.

Their focus was aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers, and drunk drivers.

Monday morning, they released their final statistics for the effort:

Calls for service: 7,500

Speeding violations: 501

Seatbelt violations: 118

Unsafe lane changes, following too closely, cell phone usage: 559

DUI arrests: 50

Accidents investigated: 543 (43 with injuries, 0 with serious injuries, and 1 fatality)

With COVID restrictions lifted or eased, state police said they anticipated more travelers on the roads during the long holiday weekend.

Airport officials say passenger numbers are back to almost pre-pandemic levels WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Thanksgiving Day is a week from Thursday, which means the holiday travel rush is fast approaching.

AAA said 87 percent of New Englanders were expected to get to their destinations by car.

“As always, we depend on all drivers to remember and obey traffic laws. Please be our extra set of eyes on the highways and call 911 if you spot an emergency,” said Col. Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the Connecticut State Police, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. “During this very busy long holiday weekend, please take the time to arrive at your destination safely. Check traffic and weather reports before you leave home and be patient as the roads will be filled with other drivers.”

Patrol troopers said they used traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to observe traffic and issue tickets to reckless and distracted drivers.

In 2020, state police said they received 7,181 calls for service, pulled over 211 drivers for speeding, cited 775 drivers for safety hazards and made 29 DUI arrests. They investigated 376 crashes, 7 deadly and 52 with injuries.

In 2019, state police said they received 7,205 calls for service, pulled over 385 drivers for speeding, cited 1,257 drivers for safety hazards and made 52 DUI arrests. They investigated 593 crashes, 2 deadly and 61 with injuries.

Troopers said they also had an extra presence at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

AAA reported that it expected airport travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Recent data also showed people were dying faster in car crashes because of their speed, and the numbers were up 16 percent compared to this time last year.

People were speeding and texting while driving. With added pandemic stress, troopers said people were also aggressively driving.

“People are driving very fast. They don't slow down. They don't slow down for stop signs,” said Barbara Guglietta, of Wethersfield.

The state Department of Transportation urged people to be extra careful this season.

As of Nov. 12, officials said 290 traffic-related deaths happened in the state. It was a jump since last year when 257 traffic-related deaths happened. In 2019, there were 216.

“When they were crashing, they were dying as opposed to having serious injuries. That trend has continued into 2021 where we have excessive reckless speeding on our roadways, unacceptable behavior on the roadways,” said Garrett Eucalitto, deputy commissioner, DOT.

Eucalitto said it was because people were speeding or driving while impaired. Nationwide data showed about 20,000 people died in car crashes in just the first half of 2021. That was an 18 percent jump from last year.

The DOT urged people to call ride-sharing services such as Uber if they plan to party over the holiday season.

“Ten dollars of an Uber ride starting [Tuesday] until Jan. 14. Between 5 p.m. and 4 a.m. to encourage people to get a ride home. They have to use the code ‘save the night CT,'” Eucalitto said.

Officials also said if people see any reckless driving, call 911.