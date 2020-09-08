(WFSB) - State police said they responded to more than 6,300 calls for service over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Troopers reported that they responded to a total of 6,315 calls for service, which were for:
- 451 motorist assists
- 299 motor vehicle crashes, 2 fatal (Watertown and Tolland)
There were a total of:
- 17 crashes with reported injuries
- 20 DUI arrests
- 218 citations issued for speeding
- 12 seat belt citations
- 549 citations for hazardous moving violations (such as unsafe lane change, following too closely, move over, etc.)
State police said the data was collected starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.
