(WFSB) – The Connecticut State Police is releasing information about troopers using force over the past three years.
The numbers in the report show that troopers are making more contact with people, but the use of force is decreasing.
In 2018, troopers encountered more than 458,000 people. Only 88 times was force used during a traffic stop, robbery call, or domestic violence incident.
Force by a trooper can include takedowns, holds, use of a baton, taster, or gun, K9 deployment, and “pepper spray”.
To look at the statistics year by year, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.