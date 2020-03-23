ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - State police released dash camera video of a woman driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill ahead of her DUI arrest.
Troopers said it was actually the second time Katelyn Knopf, 26, of New Britain, had been arrested for DUI in less than a month.
The first time was on March 11. She was driving along Interstate 84 near exit 36 in New Britain when state police caught her.
The latest arrest came on Sunday when Knopf drove north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill.
At first, a caller reported that a driver was headed the wrong way on Route 9.
Troopers said they eventually caught up with the driver on I-91.
When they stopped Knopf, they immediately suspected that she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Knopf failed a series of tests, troopers said.
She was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, driving the wrong way, two counts of drinking while driving and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Her bond was set at $1,500 and she was given a court date of April 2 in New Britain.
(2) comments
Hey...she may be a mess but she'll always have her looks!
1500. bond???? Are you f'n kidding me. This dumb a_s has zero regard for human life and is lucky she hasnt killed anyone...what a frickn joke
