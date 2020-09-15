WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after human remains were found at Black Rock State Park in Watertown Saturday evening.
State police said the Western District Major Crime Squad was requested by Watertown police around 8 p.m.
Female skeletal remains were found, police said.
Officials say an autopsy is pending.
Tuesday, state police confirmed that the remains were not those of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother from New Canaan who has been missing since May 2019.
Troopers said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has custody of the body.
Once it makes a positive identification, it will notify the next of kin.
