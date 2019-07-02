(WFSB) – If fireworks are included in your place for the Fourth of July, Connecticut State Police have a warning for you.
If you plan on buying aerial fireworks, you might want to rethink your decision.
“Possession of use of an illegal firework in the State of Connecticut is a misdemeanor and could be a fine or jail time. Possession of explosives will result in jail time,” said Det. Paul Makuc, Connecticut State Police.
Connecticut State Police say those types of fireworks, some even considered explosives, could hurt someone and even cause death.
At least 7 people are hurt and sent to the hospital every year by using them.
“We see many injuries that occur each year to people who use these fireworks and they get burned on their hands, face, or eyes,” Makuc said.
If you’re looking to have fun, fountains and sparklers are legal in the state, but you have to be 16-years-old to buy them and hold them.
Both of those types can get hot, which is why it’s dangerous for children.
“Emergency room visits really skyrocket this time of year with fireworks and many of them are with young children. As tempting as it is to have young children use fireworks, it’s really in their best interest not to use those items because they can’t react quickly enough,” Makuc said.
Some legal fireworks can get up to 1,200 degrees, so be sure it burns out completely before you throw it away.
“After they’ve been used, put them in a bucket of water until they’re soaked and completely out, so they don’t create a fire,” Makuc said.
Connecticut State Police say it’s best just to leave the fireworks up to the professionals.
