VERNON, CT (WFSB) - State police troopers rescued an injured red-tailed hawk from the median of a highway.
State police said they received several calls about the bird on Saturday afternoon.
It was spotted on Interstate 84 at exit 67 in Vernon.
Two troopers responded and safely removed the juvenile hawk from the area.
State police said the bird was brought to Horizon Wings in Ashford for rehabilitation.
