GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – State police responded to a report of a drowning in Griswold Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews were seen to the area of Sheldon Road for the incident.
A trooper on the scene confirmed to Channel 3 that a man accidentally drowned.
No other details have been released.
