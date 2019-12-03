(WFSB) - Winter Storm Abel made for quite the busy Tuesday morning for first responders.
Since midnight, state police said they responded to seven motor vehicle crashes.
However, no injuries were reported.
They also responded to 30 calls for help.
Spinouts and crashes were reported on roadways throughout the state as a result of snowy conditions.
The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department posted that its firefighters responded to a crash on Frontage Road. It found that a driver went off the road and hit a guardrail. The driver was not hurt.
Channel 3 viewers reported many uncleared roads, such as Route 6 in Brooklyn.
In Tolland County, dispatchers reported several crashes and about half a foot of snow.
On Interstate 91 in Wethersfield, state police said they responded to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
They also responded to a spinout on Interstate 84 in Vernon and dozens of other calls for help.
State police sought to remind drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and ice.
Troopers posted a photo to social media on Monday.
Not only are we encouraging travelers to slow down & leave some extra time to get to your destination, we are enforcing the removal of snow & ice from vehicles in transit. Please take extra time to clean your vehicle before heading out. Not removing snow & ice, could cost $120.❄️ pic.twitter.com/2nFqwHT4lY— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 3, 2019
"Not only are we encouraging travelers to slow down and leave some extra time to get to your destination, we are enforcing the removal of snow and ice from vehicles in transit," they wrote on Twitter. "Please take extra time to clean your vehicle before heading out. Not removing snow & ice, could cost $120."
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
