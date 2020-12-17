(WFSB) - Connecticut State Police said they responded to dozens of crashes, some with injuries, during Winter Storm Bailey.
Troopers said they tallied 467 calls for service.
There were 42 crashes without injuries and three with injuries.
They also reported that they helped out 131 people.
Troopers have responded to Calls for Service: 467 ⁰Accidents No injuries: 42⁰Accidents with Injuries: 3⁰Motorist Assists: 131 We ask, if you can stay home, please do. If you have to go out, slow down, ditch distractions, & keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 17, 2020
"We ask, if you can stay home, please do," state police posted to Twitter. "If you have to go out, slow down, ditch distractions, and keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles."
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
