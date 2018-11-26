MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - State police reported fewer incidents on the roads this Thanksgiving holiday weekend when compared to last year.
Troopers said they increased their patrols from midnight on Tuesday until just before midnight on Monday.
They said they responded to:
- 573 accidents (60 with injuries, 2 deadly)
- 25 DUI arrests
- 573 speeding violations
- 291 seatbelt violations
- 1,965 other violations (unsafe lane change, following too close, cell phone usage, texting, etc.)
State police compared the numbers to last year's holiday weekend.
- 302 accidents (48 with injuries, 2 deadly)
- 31 DUI arrests
- 719 speeding violations
- 668 seatbelt violations
- 2,658 other violations
Troopers said their emphasis, as always, is finding drivers who are under the influence and those who aggressively drive.
