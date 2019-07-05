HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they responded to thousands of road calls so far during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Troopers said they went to 2,642 calls for service between 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday morning.
Of those calls, 79 were vehicle crashes. Only one crash resulted in serious injuries.
Zero deaths were reported.
State police said they responded to 112 disabled vehicles.
They also arrested 23 people for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.
Since Wednesday, troopers issued 800 citations.
The citations included 285 for speeding, 26 for seatbelt violations and 12 for distracted driving.
