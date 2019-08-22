WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The search for a missing mother of two expanded from Meriden to Waterbury on Wednesday, where police said human remains were found.
Both local and state police have been investigating, working to figure out what happened to 31-year-old Perrie Mason, who was reported missing on Monday.
A massive police presence was seen on Brookside Road Wednesday afternoon, with investigators going in and out of Baystate Textiles and scouring the surrounding woods.
Two sources confirm that the search there is connected to the disappearance of Mason.
While police said on Wednesday that human remains were found in Waterbury, they added that it could take weeks before they are identified.
On Thursday, state police were back at the home of Mason on West Main Street.
Investigators were seen focusing on the backyard and paying close attention to a car, where they were riffling through papers.
On Saturday, Mason made two 911 calls. But since then, her phone has been turned off and she hasn’t been seen since.
On Tuesday, police arrested Mason’s fiancé, 38-year-old Jason Watson on domestic violence charges following an incident between the two that happened the week before.
He was arrested at a home where he lives with Mason and her two children.
While police have said they are not tying the domestic violence incident to Mason’s disappearance, prosecutors and the judge are referring to him as a “prime suspect.”
An attorney also said in court on Wednesday that Watson works at Baystate Textiles as a full time driver.
Watson was charged with second-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
He has not been released from custody.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Mason's family and children, which can be found here.
Anyone with information on the case should contact police 203-630-6219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.