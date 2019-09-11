WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- State police are looking for a man accused of making a threatening statement at the Dept. of Motor Vehicles in Willimantic.
It happened on Tuesday morning around 11:15 a.m.
Police said the man allegedly said "This is why we want to blow this (expletive) place up" as he walked out of the building.
He was reportedly denied service.
The man was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat, grey flannel shirt with t-shirt underneath, dark pants, and had a light colored goatee/facial hair.
He drove off in a red Chevrolet Silverado HD pick-up truck.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-465-5400.
