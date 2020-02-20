BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- State police are searching for 21 firearms that a Bolton man was supposed to surrender after he violated a protective order.
Police executed a search warrant on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the home of Michael Gramegna. Police said the search is expected to last for some time.
"We expect it's going to be an extended time frame that may take more than 24 hours," said state police Lt. Col. David Montini.
Authorities are searching his home, as well as over 30 acres of land on Shoddy Mill Road.
Gramegna was arrested earlier this month for violating a protective order.
At the time of his arrest, police also found him to be in possession of thousands of handgun and rifle rounds, several large capacity magazines and three long guns, including an assault-type rifle.
Per the terms of a protective order, and as a condition of his release, Gramegna was required to surrender 21 firearms that are registered to him. As of Thursday he had not done so.
As police search his property, they did say there is no known threat to the public at this time.
Shoddy Mill Road has been closed and traffic is being detoured around the scene.
In addition to state troopers, crews from the Eastern District Major Crime, Emergency Services Unit personnel, and special agents from the FBI New Haven office are involved in the investigation.
