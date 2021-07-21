NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State authorities are turning to the public for assistance as they investigate a hit-and-run.
It happened around 2:20 in the afternoon on July 14.
State Police say the pictured vehicle struck a 16-year-old bicyclist in the area of Wyassup and Reutemann Roads and took off.
The vehicle was last seen heading north on Wyassup Road.
The extent of the teen's injuries are not yet known.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact State Police at 860-848-6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.