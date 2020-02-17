NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- State Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash with serious injuries on Interstate-91 in North Haven on Sunday night.
According to State Police, the crash happened on I-91 northbound between Exits 8 and 9 around 8:30 p.m.
The vehicle that fled the crash is described as a Green 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla.
There could be damage to the front right quarter panel and there should be damage to the rear end, State Police said.
Police said the right rear tail light could be missing or damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop I at 203-393-4200, extension 3081.
