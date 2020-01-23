WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in December.
Police are looking for Jose “Fernando” Meraz-Balico, who is accused of leaving the scene after hitting John Ingalls.
Ingalls died from the crash.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Meraz-Balico for manslaughter with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs.
Meraz-Balico has ties to both Westbrook and Deep River, but could also be traveling to New York or the Carolina’s. It’s believed that he could have also fled the country to Honduras.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Meraz-Balico is asked to contact Troop F Westbrook at 860-399-2100.
