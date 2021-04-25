ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for a man that was involved in a vehicle pursuit.
State Police say the incident started when an off duty trooper was flagged down in the parking lot of the Enfield Home Depot just before noon on Thursday, March 15.
The person informed the trooper that there was a man sitting inside a parked vehicle and was slumped over the steering wheel.
The trooper put on identifiable clothing, as well as his body camera, before activating his lights and parking his cruiser in front of the man's vehicle.
The man was awoken by the trooper, prompting him to roll down his window to engage the trooper in further conversation.
State Police said the man showed signs he was under the influence of drugs.
When the trooper asked him to step out of the vehicle, the man backed his car up and drove around the trooper's cruiser.
The driver fled the area at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the trooper and several people that were exiting the Home Depot.
The trooper drove after the vehicle, but was forced to end his pursuit after the vehicle went down the wrong way of a divided roadway.
The vehicle was later identified and found to be driving with stolen plates.
State Police described the vehicle as a 2000-2003 white Nissan Maxima with damage to the back passenger side bumper.
Anyone with any information on the driver or the vehicle involved in the incident is asked to contact State Police Troop C at 860-896-3200, ext. 8071 or by sending an email to Trooper Kyle Kaelberer at kyle.kaelberer@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.