SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for a man who fled from an attempted traffic stop in Somers on Friday.
Brandon Gusan was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive in Somers.
Gusan is a 45-year-old white man, 5’8” tall, 180 pounds, with red hair, a red beard and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat.
Anyone who sees Gusan is asked to call 911.
