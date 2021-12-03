NORTH STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State Police are turning to the public for assistance as they continue to search for two missing boys.
Lance and Shad Stewart, according to officials, are brothers and are likely to be in each other's company.
The boys were last seen on November 17. A Silver Alert was issued for both boys Friday evening.
Shad is described as a 13-year-old boy, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He stands at about 5'5" and weighs about 120 pounds.
Lance is a year older than Shad and also has brown hair and brown eyes.
State Police described Lance as standing about 5'5" and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Montville at 860-848-6500. All tips can remain anonymous.
