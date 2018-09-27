WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for a person involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a cruiser.
Police said just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to the area of Bloomfield Avenue in Windsor for a crash involving a state trooper.
A trooper, who was in an assigned cruiser was rear ended by a blue pickup truck, which fled the scene of the crash.
The pickup truck was found moments later, but was unoccupied.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’2”, wearing grey pants and a pink shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000.
