SOMERS, CT (WFSB) – State police are looking for a suspect who is accused of ramming an ATM kiosk in Somers.
According to state police, the suspect was attempting to commit larceny at 287 Somers Rd. around 10:44 p.m. on Monday
Troopers were dispatched after 911 calls reported the full-size pick up approached the United Bank ATM kiosk and began ramming it repeatedly.
State police said the driver got out of the truck in an attempt to conduct a larceny, but was unsuccessful.
The driver then fled the scene.
According to police, the truck is described at a grey Chevrolet or GMC pickup. The driver’s side rear quarter panel area was seen to have sustained moderate damage.
The rear left taillight was broken as a result of the attempt to ram the ATM.
The structure around the ATM sustained extensive damage.
Police released picture of the suspect, but there is no description of the person.
Anyone who may have information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Troop C at 860-896-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.