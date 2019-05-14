BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) – State police are searching for a man involved in a bank robbery in Beacon Falls on Tuesday.
Troopers from Troop I in Bethany were called to the Liberty Bank on South Main Street at 1:30 p.m.
The suspect, described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.
The teller turned over an unknown amount of money before the suspect fled the area.
The suspect was wearing a dark colored North Face bran jacket, a dark colored knit style cap and glasses.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Troop I Bethany.
The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association will provide a cash reward to anyone that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.
