CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) – State Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Canterbury.
Troopers responded to Westminister Road, also known as Route 14, for the incident.
The suspect, described as white male, fled on foot.
According to state police, the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, all black clothing with long sleeves, and one Nike-type sandal.
The scene is still active. There is no word on if anyone was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.
Channel 3 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
