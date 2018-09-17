State Police are investigating an armed home invasion that happened in Thompson on Monday morning.
The home invasion took place on Laporte Road just after 8:30 a.m.
The victim told police he was inside of his home when he was confronted by the suspect.
The suspect had a knife and demanded the homeowner drive him to an ATM to withdraw money, and threatened bodily harm if he did not do what he was told.
The suspect drove to two separate banks where the victim withdrew money.
The homeowner gave police a partial Massachusetts place and vehicle description, which was found to be a stolen car earlier this morning from Webster, MA.
State Police said the suspect is described as a while male in his early to mid-30s, approximately 5’6” to 5’8” tall, around 130 to 150 pounds, with tan skin, dark colored eyes, and dark colored hair a few inches long.
The suspect also had dark colored unshaven facial hair and was wearing a black baseball style hat with white colored numbers and letter on the front of it. He was wearing a black colored hooded sweatshirt, grey colored denim jeans, and white with red and black trim high-top sneakers.
The vehicle used in the home invasion is described as a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am, color green, with a lot of bumper stickers on the rear. It was bearing MA registration 5VAJ30.
Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4944.
