Police Lights generic
MGN

(WFSB) - The rash of car break-ins in the state is starting to spread to the quieter communities.

According to State Police, troopers assigned to the North Canaan barracks reported that several vehicles across area communities in the northwest corner, including Norfolk and Goshen, were broken into.

Items that were inside the vehicles were reported as stolen and investigators said all of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.

State Police are reminding the public to not leave their keys or key fobs inside their vehicle, make sure your car is locked, and remove your valuables from your cars when left unattended.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.