(WFSB) - The rash of car break-ins in the state is starting to spread to the quieter communities.
According to State Police, troopers assigned to the North Canaan barracks reported that several vehicles across area communities in the northwest corner, including Norfolk and Goshen, were broken into.
Items that were inside the vehicles were reported as stolen and investigators said all of the vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.
State Police are reminding the public to not leave their keys or key fobs inside their vehicle, make sure your car is locked, and remove your valuables from your cars when left unattended.
