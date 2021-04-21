MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The search is on for whoever struck a woman with a vehicle in Manchester.
According to state police, it happened on interstate 384 between exits 3 and 4 around midnight on Wednesday.
The victim, identified as a 22-year-old woman from Columbia, was found laying in the highway with serious, traumatic injuries.
Over the course of their investigation, troopers said they were able to develop a description of an evading vehicle.
They described it as being a gray 2006-2011 Honda Civic that would be missing its right side mirror and have damage to one or both of its right side hub caps. It could also have dirt and grass lodged within its undercarriage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.