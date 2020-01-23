WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking to identify a burglary suspect who struck a number of businesses in the Washington area.
Troopers said the burglaries took place during the overnight hours this week, but they did not list specific places.
The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera.
State police asked that anyone who can identify the suspect give them a call at 860-626-7900.
They said all tips can be kept confidential.
